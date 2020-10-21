Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor Khan advices fans to wear mask in latest Instagram post

As she returned to Mumba after wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans with a breath-taking picture of herself from her flight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:47 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan advices fans to wear mask in latest Instagram post
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As she returned to Mumba after wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans with a breath-taking picture of herself from her flight. The 'mom-to-be' who is expecting her second child with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share the high-on-style picture where she is seen gazing outside of the window.

The picture sees the 'Jab We Met,' actor exuding elegance in a white coloured suit which she paired up with a silver antique neckpiece. "Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye," she wrote in the caption making a statement about always wearing masks as the coronavirus cases soar in the country.

Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old actor had shared her excitement of flying back home with a glowing selfie on the photo-sharing platform. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC sets up panel to revise expenditure limit for candidates contesting LS, assembly polls

The Election Commission has set up a committee to examine the issue of revising the expenditure limit for candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly polls in view of the increase in number of electors and rise in Cost Inflation Index. Expenditur...

Trump rape accuser expected in court for oral arguments

A woman who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s was expected to be in court Wednesday to hear lawyers argue whether Trump can substitute the Justice Department for himself as the defendant in her defamation lawsuit. E. Jean C...

Dalit, Tribal girls being raped, murdered in J'khand: Marandi

Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, alleging that the law and order situation has collapsed under the incumbent administration and Dalit and Tribal girls are...

Europe's hospitals under major stress as coronavirus cases surge

Europes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections that have put the continent once again at the centre of the global pandemic. With case numbers that were brought largely under contr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020