Kareena Kapoor Khan advices fans to wear mask in latest Instagram post
As she returned to Mumba after wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans with a breath-taking picture of herself from her flight.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:47 IST
As she returned to Mumba after wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans with a breath-taking picture of herself from her flight. The 'mom-to-be' who is expecting her second child with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share the high-on-style picture where she is seen gazing outside of the window.
The picture sees the 'Jab We Met,' actor exuding elegance in a white coloured suit which she paired up with a silver antique neckpiece. "Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye," she wrote in the caption making a statement about always wearing masks as the coronavirus cases soar in the country.
Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old actor had shared her excitement of flying back home with a glowing selfie on the photo-sharing platform. (ANI)
