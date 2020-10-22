Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You' season three adds actor Scott Speedman

The actor is best known for starring in movies such as "XXX: State of the Union", "Underworld" series and "The Vow". Netflix shared the news of Speedman's casting in a post on Twitter. Both Badgley and Pedretti will be reprising their characters in the third season. Recently, actors Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant were cast as series regulars for the third season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 09:42 IST
'You' season three adds actor Scott Speedman

Actor Scott Speedman is the latest star to join the cast of Netflix's "You" for its upcoming third season. The actor is best known for starring in movies such as "XXX: State of the Union" , "Underworld" series and "The Vow" .

Netflix shared the news of Speedman's casting in a post on Twitter. Speedman will play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. "He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath," the streamer tweeted.

Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and bookstore manager. Its first season premiere on the streamer's platform in 2018. The show's second season, which also featured "Haunting of the Hill House" breakout Victoria Pedretti, debuted in December 2019. Both Badgley and Pedretti will be reprising their characters in the third season.

Recently, actors Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant were cast as series regulars for the third season. Van Winkle, best known for starring in TNT's "The Last Ship" , will play Cary, a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed "Master of Self-Optimisation" who runs his own supplement company and invites Joe into his inner circle. "NCIS: New Orleans" alumna Grant will feature Sherry, a locally famous "Momfluencer" who is warm and down to earth, but that’s just a put-upon act for her social media followers. The third season is expected to premiere in 2021. PTI RB RB

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer, authorities said Wednesday. Authorities havent identifi...

JK Tyre Q2 net dips 35 pc at Rs 110 cr

JK Tyre Industries on Wednesday reported a 34.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of prev...

Aurobindo Pharma arm's New Jersey unit gets warning letter from USFDA

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma Thursday said its step-down subsidiary has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit in New Jersey, US. AuroLife Pharma, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has received a...

Despite coronavirus, Indian traders stock up in hopes of festive cheer

Indian businesses are stocking up more ahead of this years big festival season than at any time in the last five years, expecting people whose earnings were relatively unaffected by the pandemic to spend the money they saved during months o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020