Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

It has over four months we have not seen Lee Min-ho on the screens. Thus, his fans and followers across the world are ardently waiting to receive the announcement of his next project.

Lee Min-ho's avid followers will be happy to know that their wait might end soon. The young handsome actor has been offered Pachinko.

Fans of Lee Min-ho will be quite glad learning that he has been offered to play the lead role in Pachinko. The 33-year-old actor is positively considering the offering.

Although Lee Min-ho's agency MYM Entertainment is yet to release a confirmed status on his involvement, Wikipedia shows that he will be working in Apple TV's web series titled Pachinko that is slated to be out in 2021.

Fans can take it in a positive note that Lee Min-ho will be seen in the imminent web series, Pachinko. It is the second novel by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. Published in 2017, Pachinko is an epic historical novel following a Korean family who eventually immigrates to Japan, The character-driven tale features a large ensemble of characters who become subjected to issues of racism and stereotypes, among other events with historical origins in the 20th-century Korean experiences with Japan.

Pachinko was also in the news after former US President Barack Obama had recommended it to avid book readers in 2019. "Min Jin Lee's novel takes us through four generations and each character's search for identity and success. It's a powerful story about resilience and compassion. This is a captivating book I read at the suggestion of a young staffer on my team," Barrack Obama added.

Lee Min-ho's Pachinko will air on AppleTV+. The series will be consisting of eight episodes. As AppleTV+ is currently not available in Korea, many fans of Lee Min-ho are wondering if this is a signal that it will soon come to Korea.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean web series and celebrities.

Also Read: Song Hye-Kyo makes 2nd round of book-donation this time in Paris – get details