Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Flashdance' series reboot in works at Paramount Plus

The potential series reboot hails from Paramount Television Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tracy McMillan is set to write the script with Angela Robinson on board to direct. Paramount TV Studios also is behind a "Grease" spinoff series, which also is headed to Paramount Plus.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:57 IST
'Flashdance' series reboot in works at Paramount Plus

A series reboot of 1983 romantic drama "Flashdance" is being developed at streamer Paramount Plus. The movie, directed by Adrian Lyne, centred on a passionate young dancer who aspires to become a professional ballerina.

Actor Jennifer Beals featured opposite Michael Nouri, who played her elder suitor and the owner of the steel mill where she works by day in Pittsburgh. The potential series reboot hails from Paramount Television Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tracy McMillan is set to write the script with Angela Robinson on board to direct. The new take will revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.

McMillan, Robinson and Lynda Obst will serve as executive producer on the series. Paramount TV Studios also is behind a "Grease" spinoff series, which also is headed to Paramount Plus.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020