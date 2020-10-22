Left Menu
Development News Edition

River Where the Moon Rises: Kim So-hyun’s lead role as princess, know cast in details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:11 IST
River Where the Moon Rises: Kim So-hyun’s lead role as princess, know cast in details
Apart from Kim So-hyun, River Where the Moon Rises series will portray Kang Ha-neul as General On Hyeop. Image Credit: Facebook / Kim So-hyun

Kim So-hyun, whose performance in Love Alarm was highly praised, has recently selected her new project titled River Where the Moon Rises.

The historical drama literally titled River Where the Moon Rises (aka The Moon Rising River) will see everyone's favorite Kim So-hyun playing the lead role Princess Pyeonggang.

Kim So-hyun initially gained public attention for playing a villainous young queen-to-be in Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) and a girl who falls into tragedy in Missing You (2013). She is more popular throughout Asia than the other actor Kim Soo-hyun and also one of the highest-paid actresses in South Korea. Kim So-hyun established herself as the top Hallyu star.

The upcoming River Where the Moon Rises (aka The Moon Rising River) had a previous title Cut to the Heart. Apart from Kim So-hyun, the imminent South Korean series will portray Kang Ha-neul as General On Hyeop. Lee Ji-hoon and Choi Yoo-hwa will also be seen in the series. On October 13, it was reported that Ji Soo had received an offer as the role of Ondal, the male protagonist in River Where the Moon Rises but was still reviewing it.

Yoon Sangho-directed River Where the Moon Rises is a historical drama about Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So-hyun) who was born as a princess but raised to be a person who killed a sinner, and run toward the goal of establishing the status of Goguryeo which has been collapsed. She dreams to be the first female Taewang of Gorguryeo but is confused about the new feelings experienced when meeting the On Dal.

River Where the Moon Rises doesn't have an official release date but it will be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

Also Read: Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee's novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020