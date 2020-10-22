River Where the Moon Rises: Kim So-hyun’s lead role as princess, know cast in details

Kim So-hyun, whose performance in Love Alarm was highly praised, has recently selected her new project titled River Where the Moon Rises.

The historical drama literally titled River Where the Moon Rises (aka The Moon Rising River) will see everyone's favorite Kim So-hyun playing the lead role Princess Pyeonggang.

Kim So-hyun initially gained public attention for playing a villainous young queen-to-be in Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) and a girl who falls into tragedy in Missing You (2013). She is more popular throughout Asia than the other actor Kim Soo-hyun and also one of the highest-paid actresses in South Korea. Kim So-hyun established herself as the top Hallyu star.

The upcoming River Where the Moon Rises (aka The Moon Rising River) had a previous title Cut to the Heart. Apart from Kim So-hyun, the imminent South Korean series will portray Kang Ha-neul as General On Hyeop. Lee Ji-hoon and Choi Yoo-hwa will also be seen in the series. On October 13, it was reported that Ji Soo had received an offer as the role of Ondal, the male protagonist in River Where the Moon Rises but was still reviewing it.

Yoon Sangho-directed River Where the Moon Rises is a historical drama about Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So-hyun) who was born as a princess but raised to be a person who killed a sinner, and run toward the goal of establishing the status of Goguryeo which has been collapsed. She dreams to be the first female Taewang of Gorguryeo but is confused about the new feelings experienced when meeting the On Dal.

River Where the Moon Rises doesn't have an official release date but it will be out anytime in 2021.

