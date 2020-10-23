Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser hints Season 4, possibility of time jump, Karate Kid 2’s plotline

Fans and martial arts aficionados are excited, as Cobra Kai will be back on screen soon with Season 3. Fans do not really need to wait longer for the third season. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Cobra Kai enthusiasts have been waiting for Season 3 for over one year. Netflix released a teaser on October 2 and announced its release date in January 8, 2021. The imminent third season is expected to get everyone reeling in the aftermath of a violent high school brawl between their dojos. The consequence shows Miguel in a dangerous condition.

Netflix announced in its recently released teaser that Cobra Kai Season 4 'is in the process of training'. The video of Cobra Kai shows 'Season 4 in training'.

The second season completed with multiple cliffhangers that left plenty of questions for future seasons. Thus, fans have been constantly waiting for Cobra Kai Season 3 for over last one year.

Cobra Kai Season 2 ended with a school-wide brawl that left several of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's students in the hospital and Johnny's star pupil, Miguel, on life support. This led Daniel to give up karate and by extension Miyagi-Do at his wife's insistence, Screenrant noted.

Cobra Kai Season 3 has a possibility to commence with a time jump, rather than picking up immediately after the events of second season. William Zabka (who played the role of Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai) said in an interview with Collider, "I think Johnny is growing, but he's definitely going to have some downs and some ups, and some downs and some ups, and some sideways. He wasn't doing too well at the end of Season 2, and you know, it picks up a little bit later in time after Season 2, Season 3 does, so you're going to meet the result of what those events would do to someone like Johnny Lawrence."

Cobra Kai co-creator, Josh Heald confirmed at the Comic-Con 2019 that Season 3 would borrow this plotline from The Karate Kid 2, which follows Mr. Miyagi and a young LaRusso as they return to the karate master's hometown. "We find that Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do… dig a little bit into those origins. In that journey, we will see Daniel LaRusso return to Okinawa, Josh Heald said.

Cobra Kai Season 3 will stream on Netflix on January 8, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

