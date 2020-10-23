Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser hints Season 4, possibility of time jump, Karate Kid 2’s plotline

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:12 IST
Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser hints Season 4, possibility of time jump, Karate Kid 2’s plotline
Cobra Kai Season 3 has a possibility to commence with a time jump, rather than picking up immediately after the events of second season. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai

Fans and martial arts aficionados are excited, as Cobra Kai will be back on screen soon with Season 3. Fans do not really need to wait longer for the third season. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Cobra Kai enthusiasts have been waiting for Season 3 for over one year. Netflix released a teaser on October 2 and announced its release date in January 8, 2021. The imminent third season is expected to get everyone reeling in the aftermath of a violent high school brawl between their dojos. The consequence shows Miguel in a dangerous condition.

Netflix announced in its recently released teaser that Cobra Kai Season 4 'is in the process of training'. The video of Cobra Kai shows 'Season 4 in training'.

The second season completed with multiple cliffhangers that left plenty of questions for future seasons. Thus, fans have been constantly waiting for Cobra Kai Season 3 for over last one year.

Cobra Kai Season 2 ended with a school-wide brawl that left several of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's students in the hospital and Johnny's star pupil, Miguel, on life support. This led Daniel to give up karate and by extension Miyagi-Do at his wife's insistence, Screenrant noted.

Cobra Kai Season 3 has a possibility to commence with a time jump, rather than picking up immediately after the events of second season. William Zabka (who played the role of Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai) said in an interview with Collider, "I think Johnny is growing, but he's definitely going to have some downs and some ups, and some downs and some ups, and some sideways. He wasn't doing too well at the end of Season 2, and you know, it picks up a little bit later in time after Season 2, Season 3 does, so you're going to meet the result of what those events would do to someone like Johnny Lawrence."

Cobra Kai co-creator, Josh Heald confirmed at the Comic-Con 2019 that Season 3 would borrow this plotline from The Karate Kid 2, which follows Mr. Miyagi and a young LaRusso as they return to the karate master's hometown. "We find that Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do… dig a little bit into those origins. In that journey, we will see Daniel LaRusso return to Okinawa, Josh Heald said.

Cobra Kai Season 3 will stream on Netflix on January 8, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 2 gets release date in Nov, synopsis, new cast, episodes' titles revealed

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions two officials from Lebanon's Hezbollah

The United States has imposed sanctions on two officials from the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said, including one who served as a senior military commander in the south of the country. Nabil Qaouk, a member...

Amazon refuses to appear before Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill

E-commerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill on October 28 and this amounts to breach of privilege, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. Lekhi sai...

Airtel Africa Apr-Sept profit falls 37% to USD 145 mn

Bharti Airtels Africa operations, Airtel Africa, on Friday posted 36.6 per cent decline in profit on reported currency basis at USD 145 million Rs 1,066 crore for the six months ended September 30. The company had posted a profit after tax ...

Nexteer Unveils New High-Output Electric Power Steering System

Converts Heavy-Duty Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles from Hydraulic to Electric Power Steering Enables Heavier Vehicles to Take Advantage of Advanced Safety, Comfort and Fuel Economy AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020