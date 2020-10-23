Left Menu
Virgin River Season 2 gets release date in Nov, synopsis, new cast, episodes’ titles revealed

23-10-2020
Once again, the filming for Virgin River Season 2 took place in Canada’s Vancouver despite the story itself being set in rural California. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

After a wait of around ten months, Virgin River enthusiasts finally have got the release date of Season 2. Fans were dying for it mainly after its renewal that took place just two weeks after it was first released. Netflix confirmed the second season for another ten episodes.

What's on Netflix revealed a few weeks back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. That's the reason the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have less impact on the production works of this series.

Most of the main cast of Virgin River will be returning in Season 2. Some of them are Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe aka Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Colin Lawrence as John Middleton aka Preacher.

On the other hand, some new faces will be seen in Virgin River Season 2. Some of them are Carmel Amit, Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Donald Heng as George, Steve Bacic as Wes, Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan, Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh, Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon, Garfield Wilson as Zeke, and Andrew Zachar as Tom.

The creators have plenty of things to show in Virgin River Season 2. The series is based on a bestselling contemporary book series by Robyn Carr that includes over 200 books in all.

Here's the official synopsis for Virgin River Season 2 is: Centers around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Here're the episode-titles of Virgin River Season 2: New Beginnings, Taken by Surprise, The Morning After, Rumer Has It, Can't Let Go, Out of the Past, Breaking Point, Blindspots, Hazards Ahead, and Blown Away.

Never miss the premiere of Virgin River Season 2 on November 27, 2020 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

