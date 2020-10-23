Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Addams Family’ TV reboot in the works, Tim Burton in talks to direct, produce

Acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton is in negotiations with MGM Television to direct and produce the studios live-action reboot of popular movie “The Addams Family”. According to Variety, “Into the Badlands” creators Alfred Gough and Milles Millar are attached to write the new series. Gough and Millar will run the show and serve as executive producers as well.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:40 IST
‘Addams Family’ TV reboot in the works, Tim Burton in talks to direct, produce

Acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton is in negotiations with MGM Television to direct and produce the studios live-action reboot of popular movie “The Addams Family”. According to Variety, “Into the Badlands” creators Alfred Gough and Milles Millar are attached to write the new series.

Gough and Millar will run the show and serve as executive producers as well. No network or streaming platform is currently attached to the project.

If the deal is finalised, it would be a rare television outing for Burton, best known for his films "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Edward Scissorhands," "Batman Returns”, "Corpse Bride" and "Frankenweenie”. For television, he has previously directed miniseries "The World of Stainboy" as well as one episode each of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "Faerie Tale Theatre." “The Addams Family”, a cartoon series originally created in 1938 by New Jersey native Charles Addams for The New Yorker magazine, focused on a spooky family consisting of father Gomez, mother Morticia, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, butler Lurch, and the disembodied hand Thing.

The characters have been a subject for many big and small screen adaptations including a television series that ran 1964-1966, two films starring Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd, that were released in 1991 and 1993 respectively, and an animated feature that premiered last year..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions two officials from Lebanon's Hezbollah

The United States has imposed sanctions on two officials from the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said, including one who served as a senior military commander in the south of the country. Nabil Qaouk, a member...

Amazon refuses to appear before Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill

E-commerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill on October 28 and this amounts to breach of privilege, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. Lekhi sai...

Airtel Africa Apr-Sept profit falls 37% to USD 145 mn

Bharti Airtels Africa operations, Airtel Africa, on Friday posted 36.6 per cent decline in profit on reported currency basis at USD 145 million Rs 1,066 crore for the six months ended September 30. The company had posted a profit after tax ...

Nexteer Unveils New High-Output Electric Power Steering System

Converts Heavy-Duty Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles from Hydraulic to Electric Power Steering Enables Heavier Vehicles to Take Advantage of Advanced Safety, Comfort and Fuel Economy AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020