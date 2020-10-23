Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and the series enthusiasts are dying to know what interesting they can see next. It will bring the Breaking Bad prequel to a close, and Kim Wexler reuniting with Jimmy McGill, aka Gene Takovic in the show's future could give it a perfect ending.

The transformation of Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul Season 6 will surely take place. This didn't take place in Season 5. He is likely to turn into a crook lawyer. He is expected to get the support of his wife, Kim Wexler as she herself appears to be changing as well.

Fans are disappointed after learning Better Call Saul Season 6 will mark end to the series. On the other side, they are excited after getting an assurance that the final season would bring huge surprises, which will make it memorable or best among all the previous seasons.

The making of Better Call Saul Season 6 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. However, while almost all the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time, Better Call Saul creators wanted the cameras to commence rolling by the end of 2020, as revealed by show's co-creator, Peter Gould.

"We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year. It doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen with the situation that we are in," Peter Gould said at Deadline's Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual event. He further said that Sony TV, the network behind the show was doing "everything humanly possibly" for filming to safely resume. "(But) I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately," he added.

Many rumours surrounding the plot for Better Call Saul Season 6 are rolling over the web world. The series aficionados are highly concerned about the mystery behind Kim Wexler. Many are emerging with several logics why she didn't appear or what happened to her when Jimmy turned in Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 6 has to end Jimmy's story, but to do so means ending Gene's, because of the long-stretching arc creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have crafted, Screenrant noted. Kim is setting up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin. She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transformed into Saul Goodman because he was reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be consisting of 13 episodes. It doesn't have an official release date, but it is likely to air anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

