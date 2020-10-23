Left Menu
Development News Edition

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:43 IST
Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know
The making of Better Call Saul Season 6 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Better Call Saul / Facebook

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and the series enthusiasts are dying to know what interesting they can see next. It will bring the Breaking Bad prequel to a close, and Kim Wexler reuniting with Jimmy McGill, aka Gene Takovic in the show's future could give it a perfect ending.

The transformation of Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul Season 6 will surely take place. This didn't take place in Season 5. He is likely to turn into a crook lawyer. He is expected to get the support of his wife, Kim Wexler as she herself appears to be changing as well.

Fans are disappointed after learning Better Call Saul Season 6 will mark end to the series. On the other side, they are excited after getting an assurance that the final season would bring huge surprises, which will make it memorable or best among all the previous seasons.

The making of Better Call Saul Season 6 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. However, while almost all the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time, Better Call Saul creators wanted the cameras to commence rolling by the end of 2020, as revealed by show's co-creator, Peter Gould.

"We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year. It doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen with the situation that we are in," Peter Gould said at Deadline's Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual event. He further said that Sony TV, the network behind the show was doing "everything humanly possibly" for filming to safely resume. "(But) I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately," he added.

Many rumours surrounding the plot for Better Call Saul Season 6 are rolling over the web world. The series aficionados are highly concerned about the mystery behind Kim Wexler. Many are emerging with several logics why she didn't appear or what happened to her when Jimmy turned in Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 6 has to end Jimmy's story, but to do so means ending Gene's, because of the long-stretching arc creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have crafted, Screenrant noted. Kim is setting up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin. She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transformed into Saul Goodman because he was reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be consisting of 13 episodes. It doesn't have an official release date, but it is likely to air anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI Central Board reviews economic situation at 585th meeting

The Central Board of Reserve Bank of India RBI met on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conference. This was the 585th meeting of the Central Board.The Board reviewed the current economic situation, con...

Pompeo steps up efforts to end Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several parts of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks were due to start in Washington to try to end the deadliest fighting in the mountain enclave for over a quarter of a century. U...

Cycling-Giro director furious as stage shortened following protest

Furious Giro dItalia director Mauro Vegni said that somebody will pay after a protest by riders forced the 19th stage of the race to be halved in length on Friday.After organisers agreed to shorten the route due to bad weather, the competit...

Next 3 months decisive in determining India’s COVID-19 trajectory: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the coronavirus situation in the country as he urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming festival season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020