Entertainment News Roundup: Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. elections; Rousing emotion reopens in London West End and more

Billed by organisers as the first press night of the West End autumn season, strict COVID-19 measures were in place at the Mayfair townhouse hosting the performance. Paul McCartney to release solo album in December Paul McCartney will release "McCartney III" in December, a new collection of stripped-back songs all written, performed and produced by the ex-Beatle, 50 years after his first solo album.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. elections; Rousing emotion reopens in London West End and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. elections

In 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in "Borat." Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a mockumentary sequel that is garnering mixed reviews two weeks ahead of the U.S. elections. "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," available on Amazon Prime from Friday, sees Baron Cohen back in character as racist, sexist Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev who once again travels to America.

Rousing emotion as 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End

Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End on Thursday evening. Billed by organisers as the first press night of the West End autumn season, strict COVID-19 measures were in place at the Mayfair townhouse hosting the performance. Audience members checked into the venue via an app, had their temperatures taken, sanitised their hands, and were seated at properly spaced tables for the performance.

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

Paul McCartney will release "McCartney III" in December, a new collection of stripped-back songs all written, performed and produced by the ex-Beatle, 50 years after his first solo album. Recorded this year in Sussex in southern England, McCartney III is mostly built from McCartney's live takes on vocals and guitar or piano, overlaying his bass playing and drumming.

