Sex Education Season 3 to see new faces, topics like sexual assault, abortions, leaked nudes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 15:44 IST
We strongly believe the upcoming Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, the series aficionados have turned desperate to know what they can see next. The announcement of Season 3 was done on February 10 this year before the onset of coronavirus pandemic. Thus, fans earlier expected Sex Education Season 3 in 2020.

We all know the creation of Sex Education Season 3 was badly effected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic that shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Viewers may not know that Netflix confirmed the arrival of three new faces for Sex Education Season 3 – Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows actor Jason Isaacs will play the role of Headmaster Peter Groff, Untogether actress Jemima Kirke will portray as Headmistress Hope, and Minneapolis-based actor Dua Saleh will play as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

Although the world is still combating against the deadly coronavirus, Netflix announced in September that production of Sex Education had commenced for Season 3.

The viewers will see many interesting things in Sex Education Season 3 with the returning of Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Isaac (George Robinson), Rahim (Sami Outalbali)and villainous Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) among others.

We strongly believe the upcoming Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. They are expected to reunite in the imminent episodes. Two options are there – Jean may abort her pregnancy or she confesses it to Otis and give birth to a baby. The plot is highly expected to deal with hardcore topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak to name a few. It will be full of thrill, suspense and emotional plot and quite interesting than the previous two seasons.

Season 3 won't mark the end to Sex Education. According to Laurie Nunn, the series creator, the third season would not bring the conclusion to the story. Nunn said that the series would not continue for many years as some cast members are compelled to get involved in other projects.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

