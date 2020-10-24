Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski and Tom Pelphrey board Amazon's 'Outer Range'

Amazon's new thriller series "Outer Range" has added actors Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski and Tom Pelphrey to its cast. "Avengers: Endgame" star Josh Brolin will topline the series which hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.

Brolin, 52, will play Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming''s wilderness. According to Deadline, Taylor, who most recently featured in HBO's "Perry Mason" , will portray Cecilia Abbott, the matriarch of the Abbott family.

Podemski will essay the role of Deputy Sheriff Joy, a life-long cop, running for county sheriff. She is the first gay Native American to ever do so in Wyoming. Pelphrey is Perry Abbott, the dutiful eldest Abbott son, who is torn up inside by the lingering mystery of his missing wife.

Brian Watkins has created the series and he will also write and executive produce it alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment..