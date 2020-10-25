'Dickinson' star Toby Huss joins action thriller 'CopShop'

Actor Toby Huss, known for series "Halt And Catch Fire" and "Dickinson", has boarded the cast of action thriller "Copshop" , directed by Joe Carnahan. The film also stars Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder, reported Deadline.

"Copshop" revolves around a small-town police station which becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a smart rookie female cop (Louder), and a double-crossing con man (Grillo), who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run. Huss will star in a supporting role as Anthony Lamb, a mobster disguised as a delivery man who infiltrates the police station to clean up the mess. "Queen of the South" actor Ryan O'Nan and Kaiwi Lyman of "Den of Thieves" fame are also part of the supporting cast.

Kurt McLeod penned the original screenplay based on a story he co-wrote with Mark Williams. Carnahan worked on the most recent draft. Producers include Williams and Tai Duncan of Zero Gravity Management, Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media, Butler and Alan Siegel via G-BASE Productions, and Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films.

The film recently resumed production in Georgia after being temporarily halted because three crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Huss was most recently seen in the Apple period comedy drama "Dickinson", in which he plays Edward Dickinson, politician and father of poet Emily Dickinson. He also starred in the psychological drama "Horse Girl" and the horror film "The Rental", the directorial debut of actor Dave Franco.