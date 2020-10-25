Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dickinson' star Toby Huss joins action thriller 'CopShop'

Huss will star in a supporting role as Anthony Lamb, a mobster disguised as a delivery man who infiltrates the police station to clean up the mess.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-10-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 12:47 IST
'Dickinson' star Toby Huss joins action thriller 'CopShop'

Actor Toby Huss, known for series "Halt And Catch Fire" and "Dickinson", has boarded the cast of action thriller "Copshop" , directed by Joe Carnahan. The film also stars Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder, reported Deadline.

"Copshop" revolves around a small-town police station which becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a smart rookie female cop (Louder), and a double-crossing con man (Grillo), who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run. Huss will star in a supporting role as Anthony Lamb, a mobster disguised as a delivery man who infiltrates the police station to clean up the mess. "Queen of the South" actor Ryan O'Nan and Kaiwi Lyman of "Den of Thieves" fame are also part of the supporting cast.

Kurt McLeod penned the original screenplay based on a story he co-wrote with Mark Williams. Carnahan worked on the most recent draft. Producers include Williams and Tai Duncan of Zero Gravity Management, Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media, Butler and Alan Siegel via G-BASE Productions, and Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films.

The film recently resumed production in Georgia after being temporarily halted because three crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Huss was most recently seen in the Apple period comedy drama "Dickinson", in which he plays Edward Dickinson, politician and father of poet Emily Dickinson. He also starred in the psychological drama "Horse Girl" and the horror film "The Rental", the directorial debut of actor Dave Franco.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany records over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, October 25 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 429,181, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, the country h...

Virat Kohli extends warm wishes to fans on Dussehra

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. HappyDussehra.Form...

Mild earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Gujarats Kutch district on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its ...

John Mulaney to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Actor and stand-up comic John Mulaney is set to host the Halloween episode of the late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live SNL. Rock band the Strokes will be the musical guest for the October 31 episode, which is also the last on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020