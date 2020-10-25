Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP man cuts off his tongue, offers to God

A 22-year-old man chopped off his tongue at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area here, police said on Sunday. He cut off his tongue and offered it to God," Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said. Later, police reached the spot and sent the man to a hospital.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:11 IST
UP man cuts off his tongue, offers to God

A 22-year-old man chopped off his tongue at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area here, police said on Sunday. “Atma Ram (22) reached the temple on Saturday. He cut off his tongue and offered it to God," Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the man to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, he said. Meanwhile, Atma Ram's father Ram Singh told police that his son was mentally disturbed and was observing nine days fast on 'Navratri'. He alleged that some people misled his son into committing the act.

PTI CORR ABN SRY.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Drass, adjoining areas experience season's first snowfall

Ladakhs Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, experienced the seasons first snowfall on Sunday. It started snowing in Drass and its adjoining areas, including Zojilla pass and Mina-Marg along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh nation...

Three killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

A bomb blast hit the capital city of Pakistans Balochistan province on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead and injuring seven othersThe blast took place in a market in Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Ba...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020