A puja magazine to pay tribute to the literary legacy of Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi

Late union minister and senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was known as an astute politician and a master organizer but what was little known was his taste for literature and his literary flair. He edited a Puja magazine 'Dakhinee Barta' since the early seventies till he became ill in 2008 and died nine years later in 2017.

Puja magazines are published annually ahead of Durga puja and have long been a part of Bengal's literary scenario. For the last two years, a section of writers and his editorial team have come together to bring out a magazine named 'Kanthaswar' every Puja as a tribute to the literary legacy of Dasmunsi.

Since 1972, every year on Mahalaya day Dasmunsi published 'Dakhinee Barta"' of which he was also the editor. Not only noted writers and playwrights of the seventies, eighties and nineties, used to write for the magazine, but the launch of the Puja edition on the day of Mahalaya also used to be imbued with a deep sense of culture as several noted classical vocalists would perform at the programme.

After Dasmunsi was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi in 2008 and was kept on life support, the magazine appeared in his name since 2009 but was taken care of by his trusted aide Mihir Ranjan Bhattacharya. The last edition of 'Dakhinee Barta' was published in 2017, the year Dasmunsi died after the Puja in November.

"In 2018 we launched a new magazine 'Kanthaswar' as a tribute to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's literary legacy. We think he should not be remembered only for his brand of politics but also for his contribution to art and literature," said Suman Bhattacharya , the son of Mihir Ranjan Bhattacharya. "Like in the days when Priya uncle was there, we send a copy of 'Kanthaswar' along with a dhoti or sari to the writer as a token of appreciation during the Puja," he said.

Suman Bhattacharya is the editor of the 'Kanthaswar', which publishes works of writers in Bengali from both sides of the border.