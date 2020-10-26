Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandira Bedi adopts baby girl: Feel grateful, blessed

Actor Mandira Bedi and her director-husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Bedi took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of the family, along with their nine-year-old son Vir. Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:09 IST
Mandira Bedi adopts baby girl: Feel grateful, blessed

Actor Mandira Bedi and her director-husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Bedi took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of the family, along with their nine-year-old son Vir. "She has come to us. Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful, blessed," she captioned

Bedi said their daughter became a part of the family on July 28, this year

Kaushal also posted the picture on Instagram and wrote "finally the family is complete". The couple got married on February 14, 1999.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three civilians wounded in Kabul magnetic mine blast

At least three civilians have been wounded in a magnetic mine blast in the Afghanistan Capital, confirmed the Kabul Police. According to Tolo News quoting a statement from the Police, the blast took place at 7.35 am local time in the Haji N...

Florida police chief piloting plane killed in crash

A Florida police chief died Sunday morning when the plane he was piloting crashed into an open field, authorities said. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn confirmed the death of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, news outlets reported.Marion County Fire R...

Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being ‘racist’

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Groups billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being racist, saying the Italian-American dining place in California literally threw her and her family out of thei...

SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19. A bench headed by J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020