Mandira Bedi adopts baby girl: Feel grateful, blessed
Actor Mandira Bedi and her director-husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Bedi took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of the family, along with their nine-year-old son Vir. Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:09 IST
Actor Mandira Bedi and her director-husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Bedi took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of the family, along with their nine-year-old son Vir. "She has come to us. Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful, blessed," she captioned
Bedi said their daughter became a part of the family on July 28, this year
Kaushal also posted the picture on Instagram and wrote "finally the family is complete". The couple got married on February 14, 1999.
