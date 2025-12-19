Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tribute to Late MLA Sudhakar Singh

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced its Winter session by honoring the late Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh, who died last month. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated a condolence motion, and members observed a two-minute silence in his memory.

Sudhakar Singh, a three-time elected MLA from Ghosi, passed away on November 20. Elected in 1996 and 2012 from a Mau district constituency, he experienced a setback in 2017 when he lost to BJP's Fagu Chauhan, only to be re-elected in the 2023 Ghosi bypoll. Adityanath praised Singh's dedication to the underprivileged and recognized his contributions to regional development.

Political leaders across parties expressed their condolences, highlighting Singh's relentless commitment to democracy and social justice. Following the tributes, Assembly proceedings were adjourned until Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)