Pharma Tycoon Nabbed: Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir Police has made a significant arrest in its fight against drug trafficking. The owner of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company, Jatish Babbar, has been apprehended for his alleged role in narcotics distribution in the Union territory.

Police officials announced the arrest, highlighting the breakthrough against a drug trafficking network. Babbar, who resides in south Delhi, is implicated in several narcotics cases and is accused of illegal procurement and distribution of psychotropic substances, exploiting his position as a pharma firm owner.

The investigation reveals Babbar's significant role in a broader inter-state drug trafficking network. His arrest marks a critical step in dismantling this illicit operation, as further inquiries continue to unfold the extent of his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)