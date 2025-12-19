Pharma Tycoon Nabbed: Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jammu and Kashmir has arrested Jatish Babbar, a Delhi pharmaceutical company owner. Babbar is accused of being part of a major drug trafficking network, misusing his business to illegally supply psychotropic substances. He is already implicated in multiple narcotics cases.
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir Police has made a significant arrest in its fight against drug trafficking. The owner of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company, Jatish Babbar, has been apprehended for his alleged role in narcotics distribution in the Union territory.
Police officials announced the arrest, highlighting the breakthrough against a drug trafficking network. Babbar, who resides in south Delhi, is implicated in several narcotics cases and is accused of illegal procurement and distribution of psychotropic substances, exploiting his position as a pharma firm owner.
The investigation reveals Babbar's significant role in a broader inter-state drug trafficking network. His arrest marks a critical step in dismantling this illicit operation, as further inquiries continue to unfold the extent of his involvement.
