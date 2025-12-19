Left Menu

Pharma Tycoon Nabbed: Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jammu and Kashmir has arrested Jatish Babbar, a Delhi pharmaceutical company owner. Babbar is accused of being part of a major drug trafficking network, misusing his business to illegally supply psychotropic substances. He is already implicated in multiple narcotics cases.

Updated: 19-12-2025 16:00 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir Police has made a significant arrest in its fight against drug trafficking. The owner of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company, Jatish Babbar, has been apprehended for his alleged role in narcotics distribution in the Union territory.

Police officials announced the arrest, highlighting the breakthrough against a drug trafficking network. Babbar, who resides in south Delhi, is implicated in several narcotics cases and is accused of illegal procurement and distribution of psychotropic substances, exploiting his position as a pharma firm owner.

The investigation reveals Babbar's significant role in a broader inter-state drug trafficking network. His arrest marks a critical step in dismantling this illicit operation, as further inquiries continue to unfold the extent of his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

