HSBC India Amplifies School Nutrition with Solar-Powered Kitchens and EVs

HSBC India has scaled up its collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to enhance school nutrition in Lucknow through solar-powered kitchens and electric vehicles. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions while improving meal distribution efficiency for 32,000 students under the PM POSHAN programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:01 IST
HSBC India has strengthened its collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to improve school nutrition delivery in Lucknow. Through solar-powered kitchen facilities and electric vehicles, the initiative seeks to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency in delivering meals to over 32,000 students as part of the PM POSHAN programme.

The inauguration of these modern facilities was attended by the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri. Brajesh Pathak, and leaders from both HSBC India and the Akshaya Patra Foundation. The introduction of a 150-kW solar plant and modern kitchen equipment promises reduced carbon emissions and cost savings in the long run while meeting rigorous nutritional standards.

Aloka Majumdar, MD and Head of Sustainability at HSBC India, emphasized the bank's commitment to nourishing young minds by blending innovation, sustainability, and compassion. The initiative aligns with broader environmental goals, projecting a carbon reduction of 10,115 kg over a decade, setting a standard for sustainable social impact in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

