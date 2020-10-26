Peter Weber to direct series sequel to his Netflix crime drama ‘Pickpockets’

Director Peter Weber is set to develop a series sequel to his Colombia-set crime drama “Pickpockets” for streaming platform Netflix. The 2018 film, a Netflix original, focuses on aspiring teenage thieves learning how to be successful pickpockets.

The six-part series, Webber said will have a broader scope than the film. “Apparently, it did really well amongst teenagers. They asked us to do a sequel, so at the moment we are working on six one-hour episodes following up the main characters… As the series develops, the locations change. It’s a bit more international than the last one,” Webber told Variety.

“Pickpockets” was written by Alejandro Fadel and Martin Mauregui. It featured actors Carlos Bardem, Carlos Humberto Camacho, Ulises Gonzalez, Marcela Mar and Matthew Moreno..