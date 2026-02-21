Assam CM Celebrates Bhutan King's Birthday
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Saturday, as the monarch turned 46. Sarma expressed hopes for the king's good health and long life, celebrating the strong historical and cultural connections between Assam and Bhutan.
Highlighting the special bond, Sarma pointed out the ongoing cooperation between the two regions, which encompasses various sectors such as trade, connectivity, education, and regional security. He remarked that these areas of collaboration continue to fortify the unique relationship shared by Assam and Bhutan.
In a post on X, Sarma expressed his wish for the Bhutanese king to lead his nation to greater progress and happiness, reinforcing the enduring goodwill and mutual support that define the relationship between Assam and Bhutan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
