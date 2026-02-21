Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Kanpur Dehat

In a tragic incident in Kanpur Dehat, four members of a family, including a two-year-old child, died after their van veered off the road and plunged into a pond. The incident occurred on Friday evening near Savai village, as the family returned from a function in Kalyanpur.

The Auraiya-based family was in a van with eleven occupants when the vehicle lost control and fell into deep water, jamming its doors and trapping the passengers. Local residents and a police team undertook rescue operations, saving half a dozen people who are currently under medical treatment.

The victims were declared dead at the Community Health Centre in Shivli, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey has stated that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident, while the driver remains untraceable.

(With inputs from agencies.)