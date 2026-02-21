Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Kanpur Dehat

A tragic road accident in Kanpur Dehat claimed four family members' lives, including a toddler, when their van plunged into a pond after veering off the road. Eleven were onboard; survivors are receiving treatment. The driver is still missing as an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:50 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Kanpur Dehat
In a tragic incident in Kanpur Dehat, four members of a family, including a two-year-old child, died after their van veered off the road and plunged into a pond. The incident occurred on Friday evening near Savai village, as the family returned from a function in Kalyanpur.

The Auraiya-based family was in a van with eleven occupants when the vehicle lost control and fell into deep water, jamming its doors and trapping the passengers. Local residents and a police team undertook rescue operations, saving half a dozen people who are currently under medical treatment.

The victims were declared dead at the Community Health Centre in Shivli, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey has stated that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident, while the driver remains untraceable.

