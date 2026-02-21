Kerala's Food Safety Crisis: Staffing Shortages Under Spotlight
The death of two people from alleged food poisoning in Kerala has highlighted critical staffing shortages in the state's food safety department. The government plans to appoint 42 additional Food Safety Officers in response. Current staffing inadequacies hinder effective monitoring and compliance across Kerala's extensive food preparation units.
The tragic deaths of two people in Kerala have brought to light severe staffing shortages in the state's food safety department, raising concerns over public health standards. In response, the government has announced plans to increase the number of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) to enhance monitoring and compliance efforts.
Kerala's current FSO staffing is grossly inadequate, with just 170 officers overseeing over five lakh registered food preparation units. To meet FSSAI guidelines, the state requires one FSO for every 1,000 units, highlighting a significant gap that affects mandatory inspections and enforcement.
The proposal to appoint 42 more FSOs aims to address these deficiencies. With over 73,000 inspections conducted annually, current staffing cannot maintain strict compliance protocols. The shortage of Designated Officers also complicates the enforcement of food safety standards.
