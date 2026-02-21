Left Menu

Kerala's Food Safety Crisis: Staffing Shortages Under Spotlight

The death of two people from alleged food poisoning in Kerala has highlighted critical staffing shortages in the state's food safety department. The government plans to appoint 42 additional Food Safety Officers in response. Current staffing inadequacies hinder effective monitoring and compliance across Kerala's extensive food preparation units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:47 IST
Kerala's Food Safety Crisis: Staffing Shortages Under Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic deaths of two people in Kerala have brought to light severe staffing shortages in the state's food safety department, raising concerns over public health standards. In response, the government has announced plans to increase the number of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) to enhance monitoring and compliance efforts.

Kerala's current FSO staffing is grossly inadequate, with just 170 officers overseeing over five lakh registered food preparation units. To meet FSSAI guidelines, the state requires one FSO for every 1,000 units, highlighting a significant gap that affects mandatory inspections and enforcement.

The proposal to appoint 42 more FSOs aims to address these deficiencies. With over 73,000 inspections conducted annually, current staffing cannot maintain strict compliance protocols. The shortage of Designated Officers also complicates the enforcement of food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
3
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026