Blazing Glory: A Speedskating Triumph at Milan Cortina

South Korea's Kim Gilli captured the spotlight at the Milan Cortina Olympics, securing a commanding victory in the 1,500 meters speedskating event. Her triumph ended teammate Minjeong Choi's attempt at a third consecutive gold medal, as Gilli showcased a blend of skill and determination to seize the top spot.

American athlete Corinne Stoddard celebrated a historic moment by clinching the bronze medal, breaking a 16-year drought for U.S. women in individual short-track events. Her strategic pacing and timely maneuvers were instrumental in securing her place on the podium.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands' men's team dominated the 5,000-meter relay, adding another gold to their impressive haul. Anchored by Jens van 't Wout, the team pulled away decisively in the final laps, demonstrating their prowess and cohesive teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)