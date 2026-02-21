Left Menu

Blazing Glory: A Speedskating Triumph at Milan Cortina

At the Milan Cortina Olympics, South Korea's Kim Gilli clinched gold in the 1,500 meters speedskating event, halting teammate Minjeong Choi's historic run. American Corinne Stoddard won bronze, marking a 16-year individual medal drought. The Netherlands shone in the men's 5,000-meter relay, continuing their impressive performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:52 IST
Blazing Glory: A Speedskating Triumph at Milan Cortina
  • Country:
  • Italy

South Korea's Kim Gilli captured the spotlight at the Milan Cortina Olympics, securing a commanding victory in the 1,500 meters speedskating event. Her triumph ended teammate Minjeong Choi's attempt at a third consecutive gold medal, as Gilli showcased a blend of skill and determination to seize the top spot.

American athlete Corinne Stoddard celebrated a historic moment by clinching the bronze medal, breaking a 16-year drought for U.S. women in individual short-track events. Her strategic pacing and timely maneuvers were instrumental in securing her place on the podium.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands' men's team dominated the 5,000-meter relay, adding another gold to their impressive haul. Anchored by Jens van 't Wout, the team pulled away decisively in the final laps, demonstrating their prowess and cohesive teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
2
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
3
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
4
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026