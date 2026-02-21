Thrilling Scores and Unyielding Determination at the Genesis Invitational

Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman delivered stellar performances at the Genesis Invitational, each shooting a 7-under 64 to share the lead. Rory McIlroy lingers close with his consistent play. Scottie Scheffler struggled early but made the cut with a crucial 7-foot par putt.

Penge, Europe's leading player to obtain a PGA Tour card this year, overcame personal challenges as his family braces for significant changes. Despite the stress, he excelled, posting a 12-under 130. Bridgeman, new to Riviera, finished with a flourish, showcasing his growing expertise on poa annua greens.

Other notable performances included Xander Schauffele and Adam Scott, both showing form, while Rory McIlroy aims to maintain his error-free streak. The competition heats up as top golfers fight for weekend contention in this signature event.

(With inputs from agencies.)