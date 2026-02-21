Thrilling Scores and Unyielding Determination at the Genesis Invitational
Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman maintained a strong presence at the Genesis Invitational, sharing the lead with Rory McIlroy close behind. Despite personal challenges, both golfers excelled, while other prominent players, including Scottie Scheffler, displayed perseverance in maintaining their standing. The competition remains intense with several contenders in the mix.
Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman delivered stellar performances at the Genesis Invitational, each shooting a 7-under 64 to share the lead. Rory McIlroy lingers close with his consistent play. Scottie Scheffler struggled early but made the cut with a crucial 7-foot par putt.
Penge, Europe's leading player to obtain a PGA Tour card this year, overcame personal challenges as his family braces for significant changes. Despite the stress, he excelled, posting a 12-under 130. Bridgeman, new to Riviera, finished with a flourish, showcasing his growing expertise on poa annua greens.
Other notable performances included Xander Schauffele and Adam Scott, both showing form, while Rory McIlroy aims to maintain his error-free streak. The competition heats up as top golfers fight for weekend contention in this signature event.
