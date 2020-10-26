Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curtains come down on Dasara celebrations without crowds

Unlike the five-km-long procession from the Mysuru palace to Banni Mantapa, the Jamboo Savari procession was taken out to a distance of only 400 metres. Amid the chant of Vedic hymns, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa performed the Nandi Dhwaja by showering petals on the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi in front of the Balarama Gate along with the Mysuru royal family members.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:38 IST
Curtains come down on Dasara celebrations without crowds

The curtains came down on the 10- day Dasara celebrations here on Monday without people's participation in thousands on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the key attraction was the 'Jamboo Savari', the procession of the city's presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, an avatar of Durga, mounted on a golden howdah (seat) on the caparisoned elephant Abhimanyu.

It was accompanied by other caparisoned pachyderms. Behind them were the tableaux, the cultural troupes of dancers of various art forms such as Yakshagana, Dollu Kunita and Nadaswaram players.

Earning the recognition of the 'Naada Habba' or state festival, the Dasara celebrations were dedicated to the coronavirus warriors with a tableau of a nurse wearing a mask following the Jamboo Savari. Unlike the five-km-long procession from the Mysuru palace to Banni Mantapa, the Jamboo Savari procession was taken out to a distance of only 400 metres.

Amid the chant of Vedic hymns, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa performed the Nandi Dhwaja by showering petals on the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi in front of the Balarama Gate along with the Mysuru royal family members. The heir of Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took out the Vijaya Yatra from the Amba Vilas Palace.

Wadiyar's aunt Pramoda Devi, who adopted him to continue the lineage of the royal family, and his wife Trishika Devi too attended the celebrations. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the Mysuru Dasara has its own tradition, which has been passed on for a long time.

He said the Mysuru Dasara is an event to showcase the art and culture of Karnataka. "Due to COVID-19, we are organising it in a simple manner by sticking to the basic rituals this year. To avoid crowds, many of the events were dropped. Besides COVID-19, a large number of people are in distress due to floods," the Chief Minister said.

The Dasara procession is held on 'Vijayadashami', signifying the victory of good over evil. The rulers of Mysuru or the Wadiyars had been the worshippers of Durga and had established their family Goddess atop a hillock, which has been named as Chamundi Hills.

Raja Wadiyar I (1578-1617), the first ruler of independent Mysore kingdom in 1610, had started the Dasara festivities and they have since been on..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan calls on Turks to boycott French goods

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for Turks never to buy French goods and urged European Union leaders to halt French leader Emmanuel Macrons anti-Islam agenda.Erdogan said on Saturday Macron had a problem with Muslims and n...

'The Crown' executive producer Suzanne Mackie moves ahead to set up new production company

Suzanne Mackie has parted her ways with The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures to set up her own independent production company, Orchid Pictures. According to Variety, Mackie, who is one of the drama executives in the UK, has been a key arch...

CM Khattar sees Baroda bypoll as reflection of public opinion on his governance

By Pragya Kaushika In what could be seen as an attempt to put up a fight and win the upcoming Baroda bypoll in Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is on a spree to get former Congress leaders and dissidents into the partys fold.Chief Minist...

U.S.'s Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libyas warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord.Pompeo, who arrived ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020