James Wan to produce horror series 'Archive 81' for Netflix

James Wan is all set to executive produce eight-episode horror series 'Archive 81,' for Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:43 IST
James Wan is all set to executive produce eight-episode horror series 'Archive 81,' for Netflix. According to Variety, the series is loosely inspired by the found footage horror podcast of the same name, 'Archive 81' hails from writer, showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine. The series will star Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.

Rebecca Thomas, who helmed 'Stranger Things' and 'Limetown' is on board to direct half the season of 'Archive 81,' including the premiere, reported Variety. She will also executive produce alongside Wan and Michael Clear via their Atomic Monster banner. Paul Harris Boardman developed the original script and is on board as an EP. Rob Hackett is a co-executive producer.

"With 'Archive 81,' we are hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist - while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core," said Rebecca Sonnenshine in a statement as per Variety. "Alongside the talented Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and visionary partners Atomic Monster and Rebecca Thomas, I'm excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure." The original 'Archive 81' podcast was created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell, who serve as co-producers on the Netflix series. Boardman is represented by Paradigm, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen. (ANI)

