Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' final season

The fourth and final season of the supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is set to start streaming from December 31, Netflix has announced. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to "Riverdale", but was moved to Netflix with part one released in 2018. Last July, Netflix announced that the series will end with its upcoming fourth season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:59 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' final season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The fourth and final season of the supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is set to start streaming from December 31, Netflix has announced. The last season of the show, fronted by Kiernan Shipka as the titular teen witch, will have eight episodes of one hour each, reported Collider.

Netflix also shared the teaser of the series which was shared on its social media accounts on Monday. The official synopsis of the show reads: "'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?" The last season will see returning cast members - Miranda Otto as Zelda, Lucy Davis as Hilda, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind, Lachlan Watson as Theo, Ross Lynch as Harvey, Michelle Gomez as Lilith/ Mary Wardwell, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence, Richard Coyle as Faustus Blackwood, and Luke Cook as Lucifer Morningstar. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to "Riverdale", but was moved to Netflix with part one released in 2018.

Last July, Netflix announced that the series will end with its upcoming fourth season.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Nitish Kumar won't speak on real issues like inflation, corruption: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that by commenting on my family, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Modi and moreover he can only indulge in abusing me but he wont speak on the real issues...

Harry Styles' 'Golden' music video features dreamy European vacation

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles released the music video for his song Golden on Monday local time that features the ultimate vision of a European dream. The 26-year-old former One Direction member dropped the video on Twitter and not...

UK High Commission opens its visa application centers across Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced that its visa application centers across the country have reopened, according to a news report by Today.Newsmen had reported that the commission had shut down its centers across Nigeria follo...

Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from 'superspreader'

This time they mostly wore masks. Its been only a month since President Donald Trumps Rose Garden event to announce he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. That packed celebration for friends and allies of the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020