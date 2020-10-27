Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium's former King Albert finally meets daughter

Capping a momentous few weeks, Albert II, sat in between his wife Queen Paola and the former Delphine Boel, who is now recognised as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine after a bitter two-decade paternity fight. “After the tumult, the suffering and the hurt, it is time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation," the three said in a joint statement issued by the Royal Palace on Tuesday, two days after the meeting.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:34 IST
Belgium's former King Albert finally meets daughter

The long-running royal scandal that has riveted Belgium and damaged those involved reached a new milestone when former King Albert II reunited with the daughter he fathered out of wedlock over half a century ago. Capping a momentous few weeks, Albert II, sat in between his wife Queen Paola and the former Delphine Boel, who is now recognised as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine after a bitter two-decade paternity fight.

“After the tumult, the suffering and the hurt, it is time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation," the three said in a joint statement issued by the Royal Palace on Tuesday, two days after the meeting. “Together, we decided to take this new path. It will require patience and effort, but we are determined," they said.

Last month, a Belgian court ruled in Princess Delphine's favour and officially recognised her as the daughter of King Albert II, something the aging monarch had fought tooth and nail to avoid ever since paternity rumors became public in 1998. Princess Delphine, 52, is an artist known for her quirky, sometimes outrageous, statues. Albert II, 86, was king until 2013.

The gathering Sunday was soon followed by a reportedly warm meeting with her half-brother, the reigning King Phillipe, at the palace. Rumors about Albert and Princess Delphine's mother, the aristocratic wife of a wealthy industrialist, had been around for years but Albert long refused to recognise her.

Princess Delphine said going to court was all about getting family recognition and the love of a father who had for too long cold-shouldered her and fought her in court. She said it made her life “most painful." Sunday's photo of the encounter showed the three in front of a fireplace with cookies, untouched, on the table. All three sat apart and their smiles were not exuberant, yet it was a watershed moment for Belgium's royal house. “During our encounter at the Belvedere Castle, each of us, with empathy and in serenity, was able to express their feelings and experiences," the statement said. “A new chapter had opened, rich in emotions, peace of mind, understanding and hope."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Esper call on PM Modi, covey US interest in strengthening ties

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and conveyed the American governments continued interest in building stronger relations with India as well as discussed s...

Japan's ANA to shrink fleet as it skids toward record $4.8 bln loss

Japans ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it will retire more than a tenth of its mostly Boeing Co fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by coronavirus travel restrictions.Foreca...

Germany warns of 20,000 new daily COVID cases within days

The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany is likely to reach 20,000 a day by the end of the week, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, as authorities readied new curbs to break the second wave of the pandemic. Germany,...

India's growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic impact. She, however, said the recovery is being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020