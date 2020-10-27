Lata Mangeshkar offers condolence over demise of singer Mahesh Kanodia, brother Naresh
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday expressed condolence over the demise of singer Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:36 IST
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday expressed condolence over the demise of singer Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia. Taking to Twitter, the 91-year-old singer paid tribute to Kanodia brothers who passed away in a span of two days.
"I am deeply saddened with the demise of former parliamentarian and singer Mahesh Kanodia Ji and his brother Naresh Kanodia Ji who was a famous actor in Gujarat. I knew them well. I pay my tribute to them," wrote Mangeshkar in Hindi. On Sunday, Mahesh Kanodia died due to prolonged illness. He was 83. His brother Naresh Kanodia died this morning. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Hindi
- Naresh Kanodia
- Lata Mangeshkar
- Naresh