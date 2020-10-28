Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan to reopen for devotees on Oct 30

Munish Sharma, the manager of Banke Bihari temple, said on the viability of the system, the number of online registrations may further be extended. The temple management committee has advised the devotees to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, failing which they will be denied entrance into the shrine..

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-10-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:43 IST
Portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan to reopen for devotees on Oct 30
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan will reopen for devotees from October 30, according to the temple administration. Chief executive officer of the temple Angha Srinivasan said adhering to COVID-19 guidelines has been made obligatory for every devotee.

The devotees have also been advised to refrain from touching anything inside the temple, she said. Earlier, a delegation of 'Tirth Purohits' and traders had met Srinivasan and requested her to reopen the temple.

After consulting the mahant of the temple, she announced that the shrine will reopen for devotees from auspicious Sharad Purnima falling on October 30. The temple was closed ever since the lockdown was imposed all over the country, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an office bearer of Rangnath temple said.

Meanwhile, the management committee of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has decided to increase the number of daily online registrations to 2,500. Munish Sharma, the manager of Banke Bihari temple, said on the viability of the system, the number of online registrations may further be extended.

The temple management committee has advised the devotees to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, failing which they will be denied entrance into the shrine.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere is sentenced to 120 years in prison

Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM where women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials, and ordered to have sex with him, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 years in prison following his conviction for sex...

Saudi cabinet condemns cartoons offending prophet Mohammad- statement

Saudi Arabias cabinet renewed on Tuesday its refusal of any attempt to link Islam and terrorism, it said in a statement. The cabinet also condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad.The statement did not refer to calls in some Muslim ...

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TV

The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, Frances BFM TV reported on Tuesday.French President Emmanuel Macron is due to m...

Almost half a million Americans contract COVID-19 in past week as infections surge

Nearly half a million people in the United States have contracted the novel coronavirus in the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally, as cases and hospitalizations set fresh records in hot spots in the Midwest. More than 5,600 peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020