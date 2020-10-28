Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makers drop dancing number 'Basanti' from 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

The makers of upcoming Manoj Bajpai starrer comedy-drama on Wednesday dropped crackling dance number titled 'Basanti'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:58 IST
Makers drop dancing number 'Basanti' from 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'
A still from 'Basanti' (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of upcoming Manoj Bajpai starrer comedy-drama on Wednesday dropped crackling dance number titled 'Basanti'. Zee Studios dropped the quirky song of the film on Twitter and wrote, " Presenting a sinfully sizzling song that will make you lose control on the dance floor! #Basanti song out now."

The two-minute-fifty-second song features Manoj alongside Karishma Tanna. It also showcases a glimpse of Abhishek Banerjee dancing in full fervour. The track is Karishma's first-ever dance number in a Bollywood song. Dressed in a shimmery red gown, Karishma looks drop-dead gorgeous. The one person who will be hard to spot in the video is Manoj, who looks nothing like himself. Playing a wedding detective in the movie, the song features him wearing a prosthetic look. With a full face, pointed nose, and heavy pot belly, Manoj is almost unrecognisable.

Usually, known for his intense performances, the 'Baaghi 3' actor is seen letting his hair down and having a good time at the song-and-dance-routine this time around. 'Basanti' is written by Danish Sabri, sung by Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev and Danish, and composed by Javed-Mohsin, choreographed by Vijay Ganguly is a fun number that will certainly make it to every party.

Talking about the peppy number, Bajpai said, "I would have liked to explore dance in movies more but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of Basanti. It reminded me of Satya. I am not a big fan of dancing but I surely don't mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me". Produced by Zee Studios, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a lighthearted family entertainer slated to release on November 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on earnings worries, stimulus uncertainty

Stocks on Wall Street were little changed on Tuesday, with the Dow and SP 500 dipping on disappointing earnings and dimmer hopes for a U.S. coronavirus stimulus before Election Day, though the Nasdaq rose ahead of big technology company res...

Rugby-Flanker Willis will be big asset for England, says forwards coach

Breakdown specialist Jack Willis would bring intensity and physicality to the side if selected to make his debut against Italy in Saturdays Six Nations finale, England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said. The Wasps flanker was named the Prem...

Nigeria: Ekiti government presents N109.60 billion bill for 2021 budget

Nigerias Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has presented an N109.60 billion proposed appropriation bill for 2021 to the State House of Assembly for consideration, according to a news report by Today.The budget christened Budget of Rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020