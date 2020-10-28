Makers drop dancing number 'Basanti' from 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

The makers of upcoming Manoj Bajpai starrer comedy-drama on Wednesday dropped crackling dance number titled 'Basanti'. Zee Studios dropped the quirky song of the film on Twitter and wrote, " Presenting a sinfully sizzling song that will make you lose control on the dance floor! #Basanti song out now."

The two-minute-fifty-second song features Manoj alongside Karishma Tanna. It also showcases a glimpse of Abhishek Banerjee dancing in full fervour. The track is Karishma's first-ever dance number in a Bollywood song. Dressed in a shimmery red gown, Karishma looks drop-dead gorgeous. The one person who will be hard to spot in the video is Manoj, who looks nothing like himself. Playing a wedding detective in the movie, the song features him wearing a prosthetic look. With a full face, pointed nose, and heavy pot belly, Manoj is almost unrecognisable.

Usually, known for his intense performances, the 'Baaghi 3' actor is seen letting his hair down and having a good time at the song-and-dance-routine this time around. 'Basanti' is written by Danish Sabri, sung by Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev and Danish, and composed by Javed-Mohsin, choreographed by Vijay Ganguly is a fun number that will certainly make it to every party.

Talking about the peppy number, Bajpai said, "I would have liked to explore dance in movies more but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of Basanti. It reminded me of Satya. I am not a big fan of dancing but I surely don't mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me". Produced by Zee Studios, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a lighthearted family entertainer slated to release on November 13. (ANI)