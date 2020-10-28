Lakeith Stanfield to lead Netflix anime 'Yasuke'

Actor Lakeith Stanfield is set to voice star in Netflix's upcoming anime "Yasuke" . Stanfield, known for movies such as "Get Out" , "Sorry To Bother You", "Uncut Gems" and "Knives Out" , will portray the titular character who is the first African samurai, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The project was announced by Netflix as it revealed a slate of upcoming anime releases, including "Pacific Rim" and "Resident Evil" . Set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the centre of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The series hails from director-creator-executive producer LeSean Thomas with character designs by Takeshi Koike. Animation production will come from MAPPA, which worked on "Attack on Titan: The Final Season".