Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakeith Stanfield to lead Netflix anime 'Yasuke'

Stanfield, known for movies such as "Get Out", "Sorry To Bother You", "Uncut Gems" and "Knives Out", will portray the titular character who is the first African samurai, Entertainment Weekly reported. The project was announced by Netflix as it revealed a slate of upcoming anime releases, including "Pacific Rim" and "Resident Evil".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:09 IST
Lakeith Stanfield to lead Netflix anime 'Yasuke'

Actor Lakeith Stanfield is set to voice star in Netflix's upcoming anime "Yasuke" . Stanfield, known for movies such as "Get Out" , "Sorry To Bother You", "Uncut Gems" and "Knives Out" , will portray the titular character who is the first African samurai, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The project was announced by Netflix as it revealed a slate of upcoming anime releases, including "Pacific Rim" and "Resident Evil" . Set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the centre of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The series hails from director-creator-executive producer LeSean Thomas with character designs by Takeshi Koike. Animation production will come from MAPPA, which worked on "Attack on Titan: The Final Season".

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel exonerates junior judoka after NADA DCO fails to establish dope test evasion

The National Anti-Doping Agencys Disciplinary Panel ADDP has exonerated junior judoka Jitesh Dagar of the charge that he evaded a dope test during a selection trial last year after NADAs Dope Control Officer failed to produce any clinching ...

SC dismisses Delhi govt plea against bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist in riots case

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed Delhi governments appeal against the bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in a case related to riots in north-east part of the national capital during anti-CAA protest in February this y...

Israel says second round of sea border talks with Lebanon under way

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday launched a second round of U.S.-mediated talks over their disputed sea border, an Israeli statement said.Delegations from the long-time foes reconvened at a U.N. peacekeeper base to assess the possibility of ...

Real Estate: Festive Cheer Defies COVID-19 - Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R. Rampal

CHANDIGARH, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- The adage that there is always a silver lining even in adversity is coming true for the Indian housing market. The COVID pandemic has made people realize that home is the safest place to be, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020