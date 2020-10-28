My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 289 will be out any moments as we very close to its release. Some avid manga devotees will click snaps of the manga copies and raw scans and inundate the social media soon.

This article consists of My Hero Academia Chapter 289 spoilers. Thus, you need to read it at your own risk.

The imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 289 will focus on Best Jeanist who will put efforts to restrain Gigantomacha and give the heroes an opening. Fans also got to know earlier Jeanist is somehow alive despite being badly injured.

Manga lovers are likely to see Jeanist in My Hero Academia Chapter 289 binding Gigantomacha with his carbon-fiber cables till the sedative kicks in and the monster shrinks and collapses. The fight between Toga and Ochaca is likely to be portrayed in the imminent chapter.

There is also a possibility to see some intense actions and heroic moments for Jeanist as he sacrifices his life to stop Gigantomachia. The League of Villains are on their way to rescue Shigaraki with the help of Gigantomachia, BlockToro noted.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia Chapter 289 will also focus on the cliffhanger encounter of Uraraka and Toga. They were last seen in the supposed home of the elderly woman that the antagonist killed just for her disguise.

Many firmly believe that their fight is going to take place in an enclosed location. According to EconoTimes, Uraraka's ability to use Gunhead Martial Arts might come in handy in My Hero Academia Chapter 289. She learned beautiful martial art techniques and now she has tremendous ability to combat the opponents at tight places. Apart from her martial art techniques, her zero gravity quirk pose makes her more powerful and dangerous for her rivals.

