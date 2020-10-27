My Hero Academia Season 5 to focus on Endeavor’s complicated relationship with his family

The anime aficionados are ardently waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. The confirmation on its future making was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2. Read further to get more updates on this imminent series.

My Hero Academia recently shared a first look at its upcoming Season 5. The fifth season was finally revealed during this year's HeroFes event. Although we are yet to get the number of episodes (for the upcoming season), the good part is that it will commence with an adaptation of the Joint Training arc.

A recently released poster gives a hint that we are close to the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. It (the poster) also features costume update for Class 1-A and the surprise return of Shinso Hitoshi, a student that was last relevant during the Sports Festival in Season 2.

The viewers are likely to see Deku in My Hero Academia Season 5 getting the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

The imminent My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to show the rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B. This could be a major storyline. According to The Cinemaholic, the complicated relationship between Endeavor and his family might get further explored.

My Hero Academia Season 5 can show a joint training arc and watch the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. It is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

Fans are passionate to know the characters to be present in My Hero Academia Season 5. The upcoming season is likely to see Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is said to be out in spring 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Why One Punch Man Season 3 won't be out soon, series will have more sense of humour