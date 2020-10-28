Isha Foundation conducts online Yoga classes for prisoners

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Isha Foundation has been offering online Yoga sessions for inmates in central prisons across Tamil Nadu. The sessions were conducted in central prisons in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Salem, Cuddalore, Palayankottai and in special prisons for women in three months from July.

A total of 8,165 men and 3,453 women inmates as well as 3,018 men and 953 women prison workers participated, taking the total attendance to 15,589, an Isha release said on Wednesday. As per the governments guidelines, proper protocols were followed to ensure social distancing and the participants were split into groups for their sessions.

Yogic practices offered by Isha were very beneficial for the inmates, the release, quoting prison authorities, said. The Foundation has been offering Yoga, free of cost, to prisoners in the state for the last 20 years, it added.