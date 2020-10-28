Left Menu
Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s plot revolves around Naofumi, Season 3 confirmed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:43 IST
The viewers will also be glad to know that The Rising of the Shield Hero has also been renewed for Season 3 even before the release of Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

Fans and avid lovers of The Rising of the Shield Hero are quite happy as Season 2 is officially renewed. They are passionately waiting to get the official announcement on its release date.

The viewers will also be glad to know that The Rising of the Shield Hero has also been renewed for Season 3 even before the release of Season 2. The renewal of third season was done during the time when the world was under complete lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is expected to be released in 2021. The premiere of Season 2 was earlier expected in this year but the delay was inevitable due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Thanks to Crunchyroll for taking to Twitter and hinting that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021. See the tweet below:

The casting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has yet to be revealed. But we are sure that Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in the second season. Apart from Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo meeting new companion will be seen further. The series already had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. Thus, fans are passionately waiting for the second season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will see more new characters. Season 2's plot will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves. The young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo will also face new enemy, who will be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever met before.

The cast for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 includes Alen Lee, Xander Mobus, Morgan Berry, Billey Kameez, Erica Mender and Brianna Knickerbocker. The first season showed Naofumi knowing the truth about Glass and L'Arc. It ended with Naofumi's discovery and they all belong to the same hometown. In Season 2, Naofumi, Filo and Raphtalia will confront new rival.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is said to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

