The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 synopsis revealed, possible release in Jan 2021

Updated: 28-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:24 IST
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 synopsis revealed, possible release in Jan 2021
As the episodes for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 are still away from its release, we can simply guess the new plot. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is already available on Netflix. Season 5 has become a highly demanding anime series since Season 4 premiered on August 6. The imminent season will be titled The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgment of Anger.

Here is the synopsis of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 – Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, Dianne, Van, King, Gowther, Merlin, and Escanor are standing against the flames, a mighty enemy, and a visual depicting the members of the Seven Deadly Sins confronting their destiny.

Good news for the anime fans is that The Seven Deadly Sins is now confirmed. Initially, it was scheduled to be released in October this year, but due to the pandemic situation, it is likely to be out in 2021. On August 1, 2020, it was announced that the series will broadcast in Japan from January 2021 and will likely come to Netflix in April 2021.

The making of Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

As the episodes for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 are still away from its release, we can simply guess the new plot. Meliodas revealed his demonic true form during the end of Season 4 as the 'leader of the Ten Commandments,' a twist that was expected to have major repercussions for the next arc.

The Seven Deadly Sins are a band of knights in the land of Britannia who had disbanded ten years earlier after being framed for plotting a coup of the Liones Kingdom, the Holy Knights who sequestered them before taking control in the wake of a rebellion they organized. Liones' third princess, Elizabeth Liones, finds the Seven Deadly Sins' leader, Meliodas, before they search out his comrades so they can clear their names and liberate Liones from the Holy Knights, who were manipulated by a demon named Fraudrin into unsealing the Demon Race from their prison. As the Sins fight against the Ten Commandments led by his brother Zeldris, Meliodas is revealed to be the Demon King's cursed son whose destiny is tied to Elizabeth's.

On its official website, we can see that a statement wherein a revised date is visible. The series will come back to Japan's screens in January of 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

