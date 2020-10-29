Kim Coates to lead indie 'Neon Lights'

"Sons of Anarchy" alum Kim Coates will play the lead role in the psychological thriller "Neon Lights" . According to Deadline, the movie will also feature Coates' daughter Brenna Coates, marking their first on-screen outing.

Rouzbeh Heydari will helm the upcoming indie feature from a screenplay by Dana Abraham, who will also star in the movie. The story is about a tech tycoon with anger management issues who goes on a retreat only to witness guests disappear one by one.

Coates will also produce the movie along with Abraham. The project, which is a joint venture between Ideal Entertainment and Red Hill Entertainment, in association with Twin Fins Productions, will start production in Ontario, Canada next week.