One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:48 IST
One Punch Man enthusiasts are expecting Saitama to make a surprising entry in Chapter 136 and protect his friends from the monsters and evil heroes. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

Fans are excited as we have already come closer to One Punch Man Chapter 136's release date. The manga doesn't have regular release schedule but some chapters have been released within a few days. Sometimes it takes months of hiatus between two chapters.

Several fans are expecting to see a severe fight between Saitama and Blast in One Punch Man Chapter 136. We have the possibility to see Saitama making an entry in the main fight as Caped Baldy. He (Saitama) is stuck currently underground in a fight with Manako and Flashy Flash that have been extended for a long time. BlockToro reminds that Tatsumaki is badly injured, and Genos has also lost most of his powers and with Blast arriving to assist Amai Mask. Thus, things will get out of control for the heroes soon.

Now One Punch Man enthusiasts are expecting Saitama to make a surprising entry in Chapter 136 and protect his friends from the monsters and evil heroes. The imminent manga will show more details about the power of Blast that makes him so special. We all know what a mysterious character he is in reality. That's the reason, we all are expecting a big fight between Blast and Saitama in One Punch Man Chapter 136 as the protagonist is always ready on his toe to combat the powerful characters in the Universe.

The raw scans of One Punch Man Chapter 136 will be leaked just 2-3 days prior on the internet before its original release. Then the avid fans will commence discussing on it on Reddit and varied social media podiums.

One Punch Man Chapter 136 is likely to be out on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Here are the international release dates – Pacific Time: Sunday, the 1st of November, 2020 – 9 AM; Central Time: Sunday, the 1st of November, 2020 – 11 AM; Eastern Time: Sunday, the 1st of November, 2020 – around noon; British Time: Sunday, the 1st of November, 2020 – 5 PM.

