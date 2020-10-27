Left Menu
Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Updated: 27-10-2020 15:26 IST
One Punch Man Season 3’s development has not been possible in this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated anime series fans have been waiting for a long time since Season 2 dropped its finale in July 2019. The anime enthusiasts are wondering when the third season will be out.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time like Season 2. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. Thus, the third season is likely to take a good amount of time so that the creators can work on it dedicatedly and make it memorable.

One Punch Man Season 3's development has not been possible in this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

The anime aficionados will be surprised by seeing the portrayal of a good number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and some fantastic fights in One Punch Man Season 3. The upcoming season will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou.

The theme of One Punch Man Season 3 will center around Saitama's life. He will be seen defeating his rivals with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

