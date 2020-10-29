Sherlock Season 5: Will Benedict Cumberbatch return with Molly Hooper, Sian Brooke?

Has Sherlock Season 5 received the official confirmation from BBC? The answer is No. It has been since January 2017 fans have been waiting for the renewal of its fifth season.

According to The Digital Weekly, Sherlock Season 5 will be released in 2022 after completing all major projects. BBC One doesn't want to take away Sherlock due to other projects, as revealed by some sources. If luck favours, it will return in 2022 with the main stars and their two co-stars.

Benedict Cumberbatch had a conversation with the Associated Press long time back. The 44-year old said to the new agency that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5. The series' viewers had been given several indications from time to time to ensure that their show had not been axed.

Benedict Cumberbatch was questioned about the cancellation rumor surrounding Sherlock Season 5. The actor said, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Fans will be happy to know that Molly Hooper and Sian Brooke are also eager to reprise their roles in Sherlock Season 5 as Louise Brealey and Eurus Holmes respectively. Since BBC One has yet to officially confirm the fifth instalment, all these unconfirmed claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

The renewal of Sherlock Season 5 is not expected in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic that badly shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Fans believe that Sherlock Season 5 will focus on Sherlock Holmes's long-lost or secret sister Eurus Holmes. The series is expected to show more on the evil side of her, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Sherlock Season 5 is likely to be out in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

