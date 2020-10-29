Left Menu
Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:57 IST
Final moments of Altered Carbon Season 2 gave strong hints that there was still more story to tell related to Quell and Kovacs. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Fans disappointment has reached acme after knowing that Altered Carbon has been cancelled and the American cyberpunk television series would not be returning for Season 3.

Despite remarkable response, Netflix didn't considered Altered Carbon Season 3 worthy leaving the chances very unlikely. Whatever the future holds for the series based on Richard K. Morgan's novel, currently it is no longer on the agenda.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant made the decision of dropping Altered Carbon Season 3 way back in April and the cancellation had nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. The real reason for dropping the third season is still not revealed.

Fans still continue keeping hope for Altered Carbon Season 3. They are still confident as Season 2 holds an approval rating of 85 percent based on 33 reviews, and an average rating of 7.16/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. The website's critical consensus reads, "While not quite there yet, a clearer sense of purpose and more defined characters help Altered Carbon sophomore season step closer to the brilliance of its source material." On Metacritic, the second season has a weighted average score of 65 out of 100, based on 8 critics, indicating "generally favourable reviews.

Final moments of Altered Carbon Season 2 gave strong hints that there was still more story to tell related to Quell and Kovacs. The second season also dropped good insight into Elder technology and the offspring roost.

However, fans can enjoy the anime feature titled Laeta Kalogridis-directed Altered Carbon: Resleeved on Netflix, which is a spin-off anime film serving to 'expand the universe' of the series and new elements of the story mythology was in active development. The film was released on March 19, 2020.

The chance of Altered Carbon Season 3's renewal is minimal. We will let you know if anything new update related to the third season emerges. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

