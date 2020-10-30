Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost get married

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost have tied the knot. According to Meals on Wheels, the non-profit that combats hunger and isolation among seniors, the “Black Widow” actor and “Weekend Update” host got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended by immediate family and loved ones following the COVID-19 safety precautions. "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," a post shared on the non-profit organisation's Instagram page read. Johansson and Jost, 38, got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. It’s the third marriage for the 35-year-old Oscar-nominated “Marriage Story” actor. She was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010, and to journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and Dauriac share a daughter, Rose, who was born in 2014.