Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM pays tributes to Keshubhai, film artists Kanodia brothers

"His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati," Modi tweeted on Thursday. After meeting Patel's kin in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister visited the grieving kin of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently, at their residence in the state capital.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:25 IST
PM pays tributes to Keshubhai, film artists Kanodia brothers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the late Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and also met with grieving family members of Gujarati film legends Kanodia brothers, who died a few days ago. Patel (92), a BJP stalwart, died on Thursday.

Soon after his arrival in the morning at the Ahmedabad airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, Modi directly reached Patel's residence in Gandhinagar and offered floral tributes to the veteran politician, who headed the first BJP-led government in the state in 1995. The PM spent some time with Patel's kin and consoled them.

"Modiji recalled his long association with Keshubhai and asked us about his last moments, a family member told reporters after the PM left Patel's residence. Modi had on Thursday paid rich tributes to Patel, saying he had mentored many BJP workers, including him.

Modi had remembered Patel through a series and tweets and shared some old photographs with the former Gujarat CM. "Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away.

I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. "His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati," Modi tweeted on Thursday.

After meeting Patel's kin in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister visited the grieving kin of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently, at their residence in the state capital. Naresh Kanodia (77) died on October 27 at a hospital while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, just two days after his elder brother Mahesh (83) died due to age-related ailments.

Both brothers were associated with the BJP. While Naresh Kanodia was a former MLA, Mahesh Kanodia had served as a BJP MP. Modi paid floral tributes to the famous duo and spent some time with their family members, including Naresh Kanodias son Hitu Kanodia, a sitting BJP MLA.

Modiji fondly remembered my father and uncle. He told us that both the brothers loved each other immensely and now they have became immortal. "He also regretted not coming earlier to meet them," Hitu Kanodia told reporters.

This is Modi's first visit to his home state after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. During his two-day visit to Gujarat, the PM would inaugurate a host of projects near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel, at Kevadia in Narmada district.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to Bill providing 7.5 per cent quota for NEET qualified government school students in admission to medical courses: Raj Bhavan.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to Bill providing 7.5 per cent quota for NEET qualified government school students in admission to medical courses Raj Bhavan.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Falcons Harris ejected after hit on Panthers BridgewaterCarolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly knocked out of the Panthers Thursday game after a play that saw the ejection of...

National COVID lockdown not inevitable, UK foreign minister says

A national lockdown in England is not inevitable to contain an increase in COVID-19 cases, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday, adding that a localised approach could work if everyone stuck to the rules for their area.Asked...

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China. Vietnam, which also shares concern ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020