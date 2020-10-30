Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marc Foster to tackle 'White Bird' adaptation for Lionsgate

The character of Julian was first introduced in "Wonder", which was also based Palacio's popular book of the same. "White Bird" reunites Foster with Lionsgate after the 2001 hit "Monster's Ball", which won actor Halle Berry an Oscar for Best Actress.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:52 IST
Marc Foster to tackle 'White Bird' adaptation for Lionsgate

Filmmaker Marc Foster will be directing the drama "White Bird: A Wonder Story" for Lionsgate. The film, based on a graphic novel of the same name by RJ Palacio, will serve as a creative companion to the studio's 2017 hit "Wonder" , featuring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

The story is about a young Jewish girl hidden away by a boy and his family in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, reported Variety. Recounted by Grandmere to her grandson, Julian, the story demonstrates the power of kindness to change hearts, build bridges and even save lives. The character of Julian was first introduced in "Wonder" , which was also based Palacio's popular book of the same.

"White Bird" reunites Foster with Lionsgate after the 2001 hit "Monster's Ball", which won actor Halle Berry an Oscar for Best Actress. Foster's directorial credits also include movies such as "World War Z" , "Quantum of Solace", "The Kite Runner" , "Stranger Than Fiction" and "Christopher Robin". The filmmaker will direct the feature from a screenplay by Mark Bomback.

The project will be produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman alongside Palacio..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Habitual traffic offender fined Rs 42,500

A habitual road rule violator got the shock of his life when the traffic police here imposed on him a fine of Rs 42,500 on Friday. During a regular inspection, a sub-inspector stopped Arun Kumar, a resident of Madivala in the city, and foun...

Strong earthquake strikes Aegean Sea, shaking Turkey, Greece

A strong earthquake of magnitude of up 7.0 struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Turkey and Greece, local and international observatories said. People flooded to the streets in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir after the eart...

WRAPUP 3-Nice residents mourn church attack dead as official warns of more militant attacks

Frances interior minister said on Friday more militant attacks on its soil were likely and the country was engaged in a war against Islamist ideology following the second deadly knife attack in its cities in two weeks.Minister Gerald Damarn...

Much still to do on Brexit trade deal, EU's Barnier says

The European Union and Britain are working hard for a Brexit trade deal but much remains to be done, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.After 7 days of intensive negotiations in London, talks continue with UK chief negotiator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020