Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:16 IST
Dynasty Season 4 release, cast revealed, what viewers can see in future
Dynasty Season 4 is likely to see some new faces, although nothing official has been revealed on it. Image Credit: Facebook / Dynasty

Is Dynasty Season 4 in the process of making? Fans are already aware that Dynasty Season 4 was renewed on January 7 this year, a couple of months before the streaming of Season 3's finale on May 8.

In January this year, the CW announced their decision to bring back Dynasty for Season 4. Michael Michele, who plays the role of Dominique Deveraux, shared the good news on Instagram.

Dynasty Season 3 was supposed to run for 22 episodes. The production for Dynasty Season 3 was suspended in March this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, with only 20 of a planned 22 episodes completed. The series lovers were hoping to watch the remaining two episodes after the pandemic situation subsided. But the series creators declared that the 20th episode would be the last episode of the third season.

Dynasty Season 4 is likely to see some new faces, although nothing official has been revealed on it. The cast members from previous seasons are likely to make a comeback in Dynasty Season 4 such as Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Rafael de la Fuente as Samuel Josiah "Sammy Jo" Jones, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders to name a few.

Dynasty Season 4 will continue to consist of complex and multi-layered plotline. As Jeff and Alexis' platonic relationship has finally turned sensual, fans can expect the imminent season to focus on the passionate lovebirds. According to The Cinemaholic, a war might just begin between Adam and Blake following the events in the third installment. Dynasty Season 4 might showcase the consequences of Sam marrying a stripper. Fallon and Liam's impending marriage will also likely receive some attention in the next season.

Dynasty Season 4 is expected to be premiered anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

