Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congolese businessman who faced graft charges in Angola dies in diving accident -relatives

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and his family said on Friday. Dokolo and dos Santos, the daughter of Jose Eduardo dos Santos who ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017, faced corruption charges, including allegations that they steered $1 billion in state funds to companies in which they held stakes during her father's presidency.

Reuters | Luanda | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:35 IST
Congolese businessman who faced graft charges in Angola dies in diving accident -relatives
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and his family said on Friday.

Dokolo and dos Santos, the daughter of Jose Eduardo dos Santos who ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017, faced corruption charges, including allegations that they steered $1 billion in state funds to companies in which they held stakes during her father's presidency. Both denied wrongdoing. Angolan authorities seized their accounts late last year.

The exact cause of the 48-year-old's death on Thursday was not clear. "The Dokolo family, his wife, children, mother, brother, and sisters have the deepest sorrow and immense sadness to announce the passing of Sindika Dokolo," a post on Dokolo's Twitter page said on Friday.

Isabel dos Santos has not commented, but on Thursday posted a photo of her and Dokolo on Twitter. A colleague and friend of Dokolo, Cedric Mala, and two family members who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that he died while diving. Mala said that Dokolo had years of diving experience and that he always spoke passionately about it.

"Unfortunately the last outing was fatal," he said. "The doctors tried to resuscitate him without success." The ever stylishly dressed Dokolo was influential in the art world and was passionate about African art for Africans - he owned a large collection of contemporary works from the continent.

He was also active in politics in Democratic Republic of Congo where in 2017 he founded the "Congolese Stand Up" movement which opposed a third term for then-President Joseph Kabila, who stepped down in 2019 after 18 turbulent years in power. "Respects to (Sindika Dokolo) for his contribution to the fight for the freedom and dignity of the Congolese people, and for safeguarding African identity and cultural heritage," prominent Congolese pro-democracy group Lucha tweeted on Friday.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

K K Sharma resigns as advisor to JK L-G, appointed State Election Commissioner

K K Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said. K K Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of JK ap...

Protests in Jammu against killing of BJP workers in Kashmir

The BJP youth wing and some other organisations staged protests across Jammu region on Friday against the killing of three BJP workers by terrorists in Kashmir. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM activists staged protests in Jammu, Udhampur,...

Panel discusses construction of Ram temple with experts

A Ram temple committee here on Friday held a meeting with engineers and experts to discuss the construction of the shrine. The meeting held at Faizabads Circuit House was presided over by Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra...

IndusInd Bank Q2 net profit halves as pandemic-related provisions go up

Bogged down by money set aside for possible reverses in asset quality due to the coronavirus pandemic, IndusInd Banks September quarter net profit halved to Rs 663 crore and the private sector lender hinted of more pain in the offing saying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020