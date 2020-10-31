Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. However, fans who have missed the first movie have got the opportunity to watch it. The first movie has returned to theatres on October 30 just under two years after its initial run in early 2019.

Alita: Battle Angel director, Robert Rodriguez recently shared a brand-new poster for the rerelease of the first movie. The first movie's ending was a tad frustrating, with Alita taking vow to fight against the world's oppressors. This cliffhanger attracts fans and making them desperate for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

In September 2020, a social media campaign took place with fans petitioning for US cinema chain Cinemark to rerelease Alita: Battle Angel in theatres before the end of the year as a way to gauge public interest in a potential sequel. Cinemark quickly responded stating that they were considering it. On October 7, James Cameron confirmed that the film would indeed be returning to theatres on October 30 while voicing support for #AlitaArmy.

Fans have atleast assured that Alita: Battle Angel 2 will entertain them on the big screens. Earlier, Avatar director, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez have hinted that the film could lead to multiple sequels. On February 6, 2019, they announced that they have plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future.

Unfortunately, the Austrian actor, Christoph Waltz, who played the role of Dr. Dyson Ido in Alita: Battle Angel, stated in April this year that he had not heard any discussions about a potential sequel to the film. He added that he thought the possibility of Alita: Battle Angel 2 was unlikely following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not fit in with the Disney brand.

Rosa Salazar will surely get back in Alita: Battle Angel 2 as Alita, not just because she plays the lead role, but because she loves her character and the movie franchise very much. "I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could," Rosa Salazar said.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Here's an all new exclusive poster in honor of the return of @AlitaMovie to theaters this weekend! Get tickets now: https://t.co/ksZdxVj1vm pic.twitter.com/zPNDRFiFZQ — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) October 28, 2020

