The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

The Expendables 4 is unquestionably one of the most-awaited movies action enthusiasts are waiting for a long period. The fourth movie has long been in the pipeline and fans are wondering if it will ever arrive.

Pierce Brosnan said in March 2014 that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in The Expendables 4 film. However, he also said at that time that he wasn't sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said, Yes."

Many fans may not know that the much-awaited Expendables 4 has witnessed some major developments in this year. Sylvester Stallone and Avi Lerner got an idea from Jean-Claude Van Damme in May that he could play the role of an antagonist in the movie. According to his idea, Claude Vilain will train his own team (including Van Damme's son and daughter, actors Kris and Bianca Van Damme), to fight the old squad of The Expendables, lead by Barney Ross.

In August 2020, a Spanish distribution company Vértice Cine working with Lionsgate and Millennium Films, announced The Expendables 4 as one of their upcoming projects. Patrick Hughes is scheduled to direct the film, with Statham, Stallone, Banderas, and Lundgren in the main cast.

Ji Chang-wook and Tony Jaa said he would not be returning for The Expendables 4 without Sylvester Stallone. After Avi Lerner threatened Terry Crews over his sexual assault lawsuit against Adam Venit, Terry Crews chose not to star in the film. In April 2017, supporting star Arnold Schwarzenegger said he would not be returning for the fourth film without Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone announced in January 2018 the development of another Expendables movie on his social media page, confirming his return to the film series. The film was originally scheduled to commence production by April last year, though in July of the same year the Rambo announced he was beginning to work on the project. Randy Couture announced in March this year that the script was finished in 2019, but that negotiations are ongoing with producers.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

